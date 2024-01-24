Omid Scobie mocks William, Kate with Harry, Meghan Jamaica trip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were dressed to the nines as they made a surprise appearance at the Bob Marley: One Love biopic premiere in Kingston, Jamaica.
The Montecito-based couple marked their return to the country nearly seven years after they attended a close pal’s wedding.
Harry and Meghan appeared to have received a royal welcome from the natives as they walked the red carpet together, holding hands. They also posed for photos with Brian Robbins, the CEO of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon, as well as the Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness.
Omid Scobie, royal author and an alleged friend of the Sussexes, made a poignant comment on the couple’s reception, seemingly taking a jab at the Prince William and Kate Middleton.
Quote tweeting a video of the moment, Scobie wrote, “A different vibe to the last time we saw PM Andrew Holness with members of the Royal Family…”
The comment seems to be a reference to William and Kate’s disastrous Caribbean tour in March 2022.
During the trip, in meeting with the then-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, PM Holness announced Jamaica’s plans to sever ties with the British monarchy as “an independent, full developed and prosperous country.”
This seems to be a stark contrast into how the Sussexes, who stepped down from their royal positions in 2020, got, compared to the backlash now-Prince and Princess of Wales got two years ago.
