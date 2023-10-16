Prince William, Kate Middleton's 'unfortunate' trip unveils 'tragic' reality

File Footage





Prince William and Kate Middleton have not been able to go to shed the backlash they received on their last international tour to Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas in 2022 as the couple have since remained in the UK with no imminent plans to return to the international stage.

According to Catherine Meyer-Funnell, while writing for Express, she noted that the Prince and Princess of Wales have not been on a tour together as she recalled how the trip took a turn for the worse as the pair was painted to be 'colonisers'.

"It was this relatability factor which seemed to be the sticking point when it came to the Waleses last tour, a trip to Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas in March 2022," she wrote.

"While they were their usual charming selves, an unfortunate image of them greeting Jamaican locals behind a chained fence was slammed as them showcasing their position as colonisers, as the local people made a stand for independence.

"One planned trip in Belize was called off due to protest fears, and everywhere they went rumblings of reparations for slavery followed them.

"It seemed that the royals in this part of the world had come to be seen as at best outdated, and at worst a symbol of the tragic and painful history of racism and colonisation that the Caribbean nations wish to put behind them."