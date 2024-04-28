Kim Kardashian 'concerned' about her reputation amid Taylor Swift feud

Kim Kardashian expressed her serious 'concerns' about her reputation after Taylor Swift released an alleged diss track aimed against the reality TV star.

For the unversed, the globally known musician released her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on Friday, April 19, which includes 31 songs.

One of her tracks thanK you aIMee leaves her fans guessing that it is aimed at the Skims founder as the letters K, I and M are capitalised in the title of the song.

Swift hints in her lyrics that read, "I don't think you've changed much / And so I changed your name, and any real defining clues."

Now, a tarot card reader opened up about Kim's inner feelings following Swift's diss track release.

In a conversation with The Mirror, Inbaal Honigman shared, "The Tarot cards suggest that Kim is truly hurt by the idea that Taylor Swift is still upset with her."

She added, "Kim has a lot of personal self-esteem issues, suggests the 9 of Swords Tarot card. She worries whether anyone likes her at all, and her people-pleasing ways come from a place of insecurity."

Inbaal stated that Kanye West's ex-wife "has no desire to hurt or offend anybody, and feels that any backlash is totally unjustified."

The celebrity psychic claimed that Kim is truly 'concerned' about her image among her fans.