'Bachelor' alum Nick Viall ties knot with Natalie Joy in 'ethereal' wedding

Nick Viall, Natalie Joy kicked off wedding festivities with 'country-chic' welcome party on Friday

Nick Viall exchanged vows with Natalie Joy in a "very romantic" event.

According to People Magazine, the Bachelor alum tied the knot with the love of his life at a wedding ceremony on Saturday at Joy’s family’s massive 300-acre farm in Georgia. April 27.

Reflecting on his ethereal wedding, Viall revealed that it was a dream wedding for his wife, "It’s a place that has always been very special to Natalie."

"When I first visited, I was struck by its expansive landscape and vibrant colors," he raved over the place.

Meanwhile, 25-year-old Joy shared, "I feel like the vibe of our ceremony is very ethereal, very romantic, with florals everywhere. Lots of white flowers, and we've got a touch of light blue as a little bit of color."

Although Viall initially had a different vision for the wedding, he's pleased with how things have come together, especially with the fusion of his and his partner's ideas, "I've always wanted to have a tuxedo black-tie event. And even though we're having it on the farm, we're doing both."

"So, it's kind of like a Vogue on the farm kind of vibe," he described his wedding ceremony.

Among the couple’s 170 guests were some famous faces, including Bachelor Nation's Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti, Ben Higgins, Jojo Siwa and Victoria Fuller, who is also one of Joy's bridesmaids.