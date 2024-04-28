Prince Harry confirms return to UK next month despite security fears

Prince Harry is set to return to his homeland in over a week to mark 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

A spokesperson for the game event confirmed the Duke of Sussex will attend the Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London on Wednesday, May 8.

It’s unclear whether wife Meghan Markle will accompany the royal with kids, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2.

Harry is slated to deliver a speech at the event, marking a decade since the launch of the sporting event for injured and sick military personnel and veterans.

Actor Damian Lewis is also expected to recite the Invictus poem at St Paul’s in honour of the injured servicemen and women.

A statement published on the Invictus Games' social media read: “The Invictus Games Foundation will celebrate 10 years of changing lives and saving lives with a 'Service of Thanksgiving' at St Paul's Cathedral on May 8th.

"We will be joined by our Patron, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, actor Damian Lewis and members of the worldwide Invictus Community to mark the occasion."