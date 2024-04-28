Dax Shepard shares 'gassed' Kristen Bell's clip: Watch

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell don't hesitate to share their more personal moments, such as the actress taking 'laughing gas'.



The Ranch actor laughed heartily when the 43-year-old star of The Good Place revealed a video that her 49-year-old husband had taken during one of their FaceTime sessions when she was in her dermatologist's office.

Because he didn't record audio for his screen recording, Shepard could be heard repeating what happened in the Instagram video.

“Kristen called me from the dermatologist to tell me that she is on a nitrous called — she’s gonna say it. ‘Pro-nox.’ Yeah, and she said, ‘We call it the knox,’ “ he said.

“And then she’s acting insane and then I say, ‘Are you happy, did it make you feel happy?’" he continued.

The actress then made a grimace that seemed to be a mixture of laughter and tears.

“I wish you could hear. Oh my God. She’s so gassed. Oh, she’s telling me she wishes she could feel this way all the time and who wouldn’t want to,” he said, concluding the video with a laugh.

Bell wrote the following in addition to the video, which she uploaded on her Instagram account: “Yesterday I was on laughing gas and called @daxshepard, who started recording. I’d expect nothing less"