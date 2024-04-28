Stranger Things' Maya Hawke breaks down in tears during emotional audition

Maya Hawke breaks down in tears during Inside Out 2 audition

Maya Hawke recently revealed that the actress broke down in tears during her audition for Inside Out 2.

The 25-year-old actress, who voiced Anxiety in the Pixar animated sequel, opened up about her experience.

Hawke revealed that she was caught up with emotions because of the “relatable” nature of the plot about the emotions of a teenage girl.

Speaking exclusively to Empire Magazine, Maya said: "There's something about this story and these characters that I think really brings fundamental truths about our experience to the surface.”

"It's so relatable, so emotional, so pure, that whether you want to or not, you use what you have and what you've been through."

She also admitted to begging for a role in the said film, also featuring the voices of Amy Poehler, Tony Hale, and Ayo Edebiri.

Reflecting on her experience, the Stranger Things star said: "It was an extremely desperate thing to do, but I think what people are looking for in audition rooms is passion. That it means something to them personally, and they'll put pieces of themselves into it."

Maya isn’t the first one to shed tears as director Kelsey Mann also admitted to getting emotional during the audition.

Mann told Collider: "My favourite part was the end, we talked about what I wanted for the movie, and she just immediately connected with it. I think I even cried a little as she was talking.”

"We finished the call, and I immediately called Mark (Nielsen, producer) – we were like, 'Oh my God, she's perfect!'"