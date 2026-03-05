



Photo: Brad Pitt steps in to win the fight over daughter against Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt has been planning to take his one last chance to win his beloved daughter Shiloh after being abandoned by his own kids over his fued with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

According to a report by RadarOnline, sources claim Pitt is willing to give in everything to save his long-lost relation with his blood, Shiloh, as the situation with his former wife escalates.

For those unversed, the Hollywood's heart throb Brad Pitt tied the knot with Angelina Jolie in 2014 and after only two years of marriage they finalized their divorce in 2016 when Angelina alleged Pitt of being abusive towards their children.

An insider claimed that Pitt may speak publicily against Jolie and try to shade her in the wrong light. The source alleged that it would also be a way to take his revenge from his ex.

"Brad knows his legal options are limited, but he's not going to let this pass without taking some type of action," the source said.

"He's crushed by the way Angie has poisoned Shiloh and the other kids against him.

"Going public with his side of the story, by exposing Angelina's awful behavior towards him and others, won't bring Shiloh back, but at least it'll bring Brad some type of revenge, the insider continued.

“The poor guy is at his lowest ebb and desperate times call for desperate measures,” the source stated.

The frustration has also stemmed from the fact that very soon Jolie will be free to move to America with the former couple's six kids once the youngest ones reach adulthood, which means losing any hope for reconcilation with his daughter in the future.

However, the distance is not something new, the relationship between Pitt and his beloved daughter Shiloh has been restrained since the split, and Shiloh publicly filed legal papers to remove 'Pitt' from her name on her 18th birthday.

"In many ways, Brad can't wait to see Angelina's back," said an insider.

"But her leaving with Shiloh is like a hammer blow. It's a savage realization that he's losing something way more than just money and property. It's his own flesh and blood."

The insider added that the actor will do anything to get his daughter back even if it means exposing Angelina, "At this point, he feels he has nothing to lose by airing his truth about Angelina and the real reasons things turned so toxic."

"The only way he'll stop is if Angelina fixes things between him and the kids, especially when it comes to Shiloh."

"The word's gone out that he's ready to take the gloves off. Brad won't sit back and watch Angie waltz off into the sunset without a fight," the source shared.