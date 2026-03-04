Selena Gomez reveals sweet reason for wanting big family revealed on podcast

Selena Gomez drops family bombshell: 'I want four kids'

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are a power couple in the industry, who are now offering a deeper insight into her marriage and plans for family in the future.



These details were revealed on the Friends Keep Secrets podcast hosted by Lil Dicky and his wife Kristin Batalucco – a married couple.

The pair are close friends of Gomez and Blanco. While the topic of children sparked from the latter asking the duo how many children they want to have.

"One, two max", Dicky said, but his wife interjected, "like three."

Hearing this, Gomez instantly said, "I want four, but that's out there."

Why does Selena Gomez want a big family?

The Calm Down hitmaker explained a major reason behind her desire to have four children has to do with a heartwarming scene in 2005's film The Family Stone.

In the clip the musician shared, there is a dinner table where all members of the family gathered, saying that she "can't get it out of [her] head."

Inspired by the scene, Gomez said she likewise wanted to see her family at such a dinner table while having a feast.

"One day at my dinner table, when I'm her age, I want to see that dinner table. 'Whatever happens, happens.'"

"If we're only able to have one, none. I hope... we don't know. But my dream for sure was that scene where they're all at the dinner table and they're just with their partners or their significant others or kids or single, and it's just like this beautiful cast of characters."

Gomez and Blanco tied the knot last Sept after dating for two years.