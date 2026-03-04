Rachel Lindsay slams ex Bryan Abasolo for lying about her fertility struggles

Rachel Lindsay has slammed her ex-husband Bryan Abasolo for not sharing the truth about her fertility struggles.

For those unversed, Bryan recently sat down with divorce coach Rene Garcia, where he claimed that "other things were made a priority” in their relationship, so they were unable to start a family.

“Women have a different biological clock than us,” said Bryan at that time. “It was going to be me going along with a plan, but I was under a hell of a lot of stress.”

Bryan further shared that it was “tough” to watch Rachel experience fertility struggles.

“Just watching her sadness, it broke my heart,” added the Doctor Odyssey actor. “It was like I was failing expectations on all fronts.”

Rachel has now responded to Bryan's claim.

“He said things in that interview that I had never even personally talked about,” the Bachelor star recalled during the Wednesday episode of the podcast, Bachelor Happy Hour.

“He talks about fertility, and it wasn’t even the truth of what he was saying. Other than saying I wanted to have kids, I’ve never talked about that," she added. “Nobody knows the story with that.”

“We were working on it. We tried. We were in therapy. We were trying to work on it. I’m not going to talk about the fact that, ‘Hey, we’re in therapy and we’re trying to work on our relationship," she clarified.

"I don’t think inviting people in, in that way — because we were trying to save it — would have helped it at that time," added Rachel. “I wasn’t being fake. I’m living my life, but I’m not giving you every single detail about it.”

For those unversed, Rachel and Bryan called it quits in January 2024 after four years of marriage.