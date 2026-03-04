Sarah J. Maas to drop bombshell on 'Call Her Daddy' podcast about ACOTAR 6?

Sarah J. Mass to appear on 'Call Her Daddy' amid ACOTAR 6 speculations

Sarah J. Mass, a novelist, has two widely popular books Thrones of Glass and A Court of Thorns and Roses.



Now in a sneak peek clip on Call Her Daddy podcast, where she featured as a guest, fans believe she may finally share what they have been patiently awaiting for years.

It the next ACTOR novel, which is quite popular in BookTok - Tiktok reading community - as they anticipated a release after they believed a draft was already done in July after Mass teased about it.

Alex Cooper, host of Call Her Daddy, specifically asked about the post, which caught the attention many of novelist fans.

“Fans could not tell if it was an arrow or if it was a ‘6-8’,” the host says. “Everyone has been freaking out. And so I have the pleasure of sitting across from you and so I have to ask, Sarah, what is going on?”

Mass in response, gave a coy smile, leading fans to speculate what she will share on the podcast.

What will Sarah J. Maas episode on 'Call Her Daddy' will air?

The episode is set to air on March 4.

In 2015, Maas first published the A Court of Thorns and Roses which expanded into a series, having five books.

