Lucy Boynton tapped to star in 'Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' season 2

'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' roped in Lucy Boynton for season two

After the success of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season one, the show is expanding the cast of season two. Lucy Boynton, best known for Bohemian Rhapsody, has been cast as Lady Rohanne.



In addition, Babou Ceesay, who starred in Alien: Earth, and Peter Mullan, who appeared in Ozark, have come on board for the forthcoming season for Ser Bennis and Ser Eustace Osgrey, respectively.

The casting announcement comes on the heels of the season one finale. While the upcoming season story will follow the second Dunk & Egg book, The Sworn Sword.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms received strong ratings from its debut season. On Rotten Tomatoes, it has an approval rating of 94%.

Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell for their performances received much applause. With George R.R. Martin, Ira Parker served as co-creator and executive producer.

Parker, who is also the series' showrunner, previously gave an insight into season two to The Hollywood Reporter.

“It’ll still be six episodes. I think the scope will be the same, maybe even smaller. The budget has stayed the same, but everything is more expensive due to inflation."

"Plus, book two takes place in a drought, so we can’t shoot exteriors in Belfast. We have to go to a sunny location with no water, which costs money — that’s a major expense that we did not have in season one. I’m having a lot of fun with season two. It’s going to be a different season, and, I hope, for the better.”

Season two of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is filming in Belfast.