Zendaya revealed one accent she would like to pull off one day after taking major step with Tom Holland

Zendaya and Tom Holland have been making headlines with reports of their marriage.

Recently, Zendaya’s longtime stylist, Law Roach, spoke to Access Hollywood on the 2026 Actor Awards red carpet, and revealed, “The wedding has already happened,” teasing, “You missed it.”

This left the reporter in awe, prompting her to ask, “Is that true?” to which Roach replied, “It’s very true!” with a laugh.

Meanwhile, a previous report about the pair's last joint project The Odyssey has resurfaced.

During her chat with The Sunday Mail, the actress referred to Douglas Whitelaw, her maternal great-grandfather, who was born in Dundee, Scotland, in 1896, and disclosed the once accent that she is eager to learn.

“It’s so important if I take on an accent that I can pull it off - taking on a Scottish accent would be special with the history in our Nolan family," the Emmy-winning actress began..

Later in the interview, she got candid about the shooting experience in Scotland.

“I was excited I got to visit Scotland. I really loved my time in Inverness, it was a beautiful city," she added.

“Obviously, we were there to work, but in between filming, we had a chance for a bit of downtime.”

The Dune star also gushed about the locals there, saying, “The locals were so friendly and actually allowed us to do normal things.”