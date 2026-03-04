David, Victoria Beckham send lovely birthday wishes to son Brooklyn despite feud

David and Victoria Beckham have sent a loving message to their estranged son, Brooklyn Beckham, on his 27th birthday.

On Wednesday, the former English footballer and the former Spice Girls alum took to their Instagram handle to wish their eldest son a happy 27th birthday despite their ongoing feud.

David posted two throwback pictures to his Instagram Stories of himself with Brooklyn.

In one of the shared images, David and Victoria can be seen smiling for the camera in a swimming pool while a young Brooklyn beamed in the middle.

"Happy Birthday Bust. “We love you x,” the former professional soccer player penned.

“27 Today,” he added, tagging his wife Victoria.

Another black-and-white photo shows a slightly older Brooklyn posing with his dad.

On the other side, Victoria shared a black and white image of herself with her then-infant son.

“Happy 27th birthday Brooklyn, I love you so much,” the mother-of-four wrote.

The messages came after Brooklyn slammed his parents for ruining his marriage to Nicola Peltz in a series of explosive Instagram Stories posted in January.

“I have been silent for years and have made every attempt to keep these matters private," Brooklyn wrote at that time.

"Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed," he continued.

The chef added that "I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."



