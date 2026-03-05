



Photo: Nicole Kidman suffers from an alarming condition as she experiences emotional fallout amid the marriage failure

Nicole Kidman's friends are concerned about her struggling mental health as her recent appearance hinted towards the painful aftermath of her split from Keith Urban.

In a recent report by RadarOnline, the insiders revealed that the actress looked unreal and downright scrawny. They further added that it was painful to see her suffering like that, "Nicole is dangerously skinny right now and it's painful for people in her life to see," a source claimed.

The Oscar winner, recently stepped out at a fashion event wearing knee-length black dress looking stunning as usual but onlookers couldn't help but notice her skeletal figure glaring beneath her black dress.

The producer previously faced criticism on her weight and now there have been speculations that she may have lost below a 100 pounds while grieving upon her broken marriage.

"She puts on a brave face, but everyone knows that deep down she's still in a lot of pain and struggling to process the fact Keith has well and truly moved on," the insider declared.

Longevity expert Dr. Gabe Mirkin also weighed in, and hinted at the alarming condition of her unusual body fat, describing it as 'below the normal'.

"Nicole Kidman has virtually no fat under her skin. Her body fat must be around 8 percent. Normal is greater than 19 percent," he said.

Another insider added that eating is the least of the actress' worries right now, "Food is clearly the last thing on her mind right now , she looks totally emaciated," a friend claimed.