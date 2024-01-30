Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Netflix deal hit with fresh blow

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in the midst of financial crisis last summer following the collapse of their Spotify deal which impacted their multi-million-dollar deal with Netflix.

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were trying to catch up to the remainder of deal of their contract, the couple’s company was hit with a major crisis.

Archewell Productions manager Bennett Levine, who was the key player in the couple’s hit Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, confirmed he was quitting his role in less than two years.

Read More: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned of 'ticking clock' on Netflix deal

Levine had joined Archewell as a co-ordinator for the company in 2021 and was later promoted to manager in 2022. He announced his exit with a social media post, writing, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position at Cinetic Media.”

The news comes amid the surprise appearance of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Jamaica to attend the premiere of Bob Marley biopic last week.

Previously, The Daily Mail reported that Caribbean trip of the Sussexes was funded by Paramount Pictures and only a “handful of high-ranking Jamaican officials were aware” of the trip.

The night before the premiere, the couple enjoyed a luxury stay at the five-star Half Moon resort in Montego Bay, where four-bedroom villas are $4,300-a-night.

Read More: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Jamaica ‘invite’ was kept ‘hidden’

Harry and Meghan, who have a ticking clock on delivering their promised projects to the streaming in order to get the remainder of their due payments, are suspected to have ulterior motives with their trip.

It is possible that the couple rubbed shoulders with Paramount executives in Jamaica to have a deal in had if the Netflix deal also collapses.