Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's hidden strategy to regain lost stardom

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry mark successful comeback in Hollywood

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are seemingly on a mission to regain their 'lost popularity' in Hollywood with the help of their brand 'Sussex.'



Notably, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex kicked off their new year with a visit to Jamaica for Bob Marley: One Love film premiere.

Recently, the California-based visited Canada to mark the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025's One Year to Go celebrations.

From website rebranding to making glitzy public appearances in high-profile events, the former working royals are making it to the headlines in 2024.

Speaking of the pair's comeback, PR expert Lynn Carratt told The Mirror that Harry and Meghan focused on building "Brand Sussex" in a positive light with 'right activities.'

She added, "It has also been claimed the couple are planning on moving from their Montecito mansion to LA, to be closer to Hollywood."



Lynn further shared that the Montecito couple "is back on the up and they have lots of work offers on the table, but the couple is said to be picking quality over quantity."

The expert shared that Harry and Meghan's successful press tour in Canada "showed them to be developing their brand in the right way and if this type of activity continues their Brand Sussex will be able to regain some of their lost popularity."