Meghan Markle bags 'golden opportunity' amid new career launch

Meghan Markle bagged a golden opportunity to re-build a special connection with her audiences as she plans her comeback with a brand new podcast.

For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex is all set to kick off a new podcast series with Lemonada Media.

Speaking of the former Suits actress's latest career move, the PR expert Renae Smith told Express.co.uk that this deal offers her a "fresh start and a platform to deepen her engagement with audiences through meaningful content."

She added, "It's an opportunity for growth and to leverage previous experiences for greater success."

The former working royal has been advised to create quality content in order to make people forget about the infamous Spotify snub.

However, the PR guru believes that Meghan should address the 'fundamental issues' which led to the failure of the Spotify deal.

"Without addressing these fundamental issues, there's a risk this venture could face similar challenges, questioning the strategic decision-making behind platform switches and content management," Renae shared.

Meghan and Prince Harry signed a deal of $20 million with a known digital music service, under which the mother-of-two released her podcast series, Archetypes in 2022.

However, the deal was abruptly called off in 2023 after only one season of the series.