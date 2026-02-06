Teddi Mellencamp says 'Masked Singer' gave 'a little bit of life' amid cancer fight

Teddi Mellencamp is not making her health scare an excuse and pushing herself out of her comfort zone to “try something new.”

Despite her cancer battle, the TV personality took the chance and went out of her way to sing on stage in the ongoing season of the Masked Singer.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum's identity was revealed after her elimination during the Wednesday episode of the show.

Following her unmasking, Teddi opened up about her intense cancer battle and how her stint in the singing show gave her “a little bit of life.”

“I’m not a singer by trade, clearly, and so that part was challenging for me,” Teddi admitted.

She went on to say, “Also, a big part of my memory has been askew since my brain surgery. So I was a little bit nervous, but I was excited to push myself out of my comfort zone and try something new, and it felt like it gave me a little bit of life.”

On the show, the reality star sang Fight Song and her dad John Mellencamp’s Jack and Diane.

During a package on the show, Teddi, while masked, said, referring to her father, “For a while I resented him for not making my life easy,” “And there were years we were distant.”

For the unversed, Teddi was diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma in October 2022.

She has undergone multiple surgeries, including an emergency surgery in 2025 for the removal of tumors in her brain.

In October 2025, she announced her cancer was gone, but later revealed that, though there are no traces of cancer, she is still considered stage 4 and taking immunotherapy.