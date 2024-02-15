Meghan Markle awaits major challenge amid podcast return

File Footage

Meghan Markle, who is all set to kick off a new podcast series with Lemonada Media, has been advised to create quality content in order to make people forget about Spotify snub.

In a conversation with The Mirror, PR expert Ryan McCormick believes that the Duchess of Sussex anticipating a challenging phase with her new career move.

The expert shared, "In the wake of the Spotify disaster, I think everyone will be watching how many shows Meghan will actually produce and to what consistency.



Ryan shared that the former Suits actress's new association would help her draw new listeners. However, "she needs to make each program interesting and of the highest quality."

Moreover, the PR guru warned the former working royal of negative outcomes if she fails to "inform or entertain" her listeners with her new podcast.

He added, "I would advise Meghan to use his second chance at podcasting to develop a deep, intimate connection with her admirers (even interview a few of them)."

Ryan said, "If she lets her guard down and comes off as authentic, the program could really take off."