Travis Kelce jokes about wedding plans with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce is certain that his wedding reception with Taylor Swift would have excessive amount of beer.

When TMZ asked the NFL star how many kegs of his Garage Beer brand would be served at the celebration, Kelce joked, “Man, I can’t even count that high,” as he headed into his New Heights podcast’s Super Bowl party on Wednesday.

Kelce, 36, was later spotted chatting with fans outside the event, signing autographs and laughing about his appearance earlier that day at the Waste Management Open Pro-Am.

Although Swift, also 36, did not attend the Super Bowl bash, she wasn’t absent from the festivities as attentive guests noticed a framed photo of Swift displayed at the party.

According to fans on X, the image appeared to be from her 2017 Super Saturday Night pre-Super Bowl concert, a subtle nod to the pop superstar’s presence.

Kelce proposed to Swift in August 2025 after two years of dating, and the couple is set to tie the knot this summer at Ocean House in Watch Hill, Rhode Island.

Page Six previously reported that the pair has also considered hosting additional ceremonies in Tennessee and possibly on a private island, though details surrounding the wedding remain closely guarded.

As planning continues, reports suggest that one of Swift’s former close friends, Blake Lively, won't make it to the guest list amid ongoing legal drama involving the actress and It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni.

“It would likely trigger a media frenzy,” a source told Us Weekly, adding that Swift has pulled back as a result of the situation.