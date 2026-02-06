Bad Bunny tears up while previewing his Super Bowl halftime show

Bad Bunny became emotional while discussing his upcoming Super Bowl LX halftime performance during Apple Music’s press conference ahead of the big game.

While speaking at the Feb. 8 presser in Santa Clara, Calif., the Puerto Rican superstar was asked to reflect on who supported him long before global fame. The question prompted an emotional response as the 31-year-old credited his mother for believing in him from the very beginning.

“My mom, because she believed in me—not just in my music career, but before everything,” he said through tears. “She believed in me as a person. In my decisions, my opinions, my taste, my choices. She believed I was smart and talented, and I think that’s what got me here.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Bad Bunny was pressed about whether fans could expect surprise guests during his halftime show. The three-time Grammy winner laughed off the question, declining to give anything away.

“That’s something I’m not going to tell you,” he said. “I don’t know why you ask that.”

While remaining tight-lipped about potential collaborators, the Monaco rapper promised an energetic, celebratory performance. “It’s going to be a huge party,” he said.

“People just need to worry about dancing. You don’t even have to speak Spanish... the best dancing comes from the heart.”

Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, also reflected on the whirlwind of recent months, including his success at the 2026 Grammys. “It’s been a lot,” he admitted. “The biggest feeling is gratitude. I’m just taking things one day at a time.”

In the lead-up to the show, he said he’s focused on staying grounded and enjoying the moment rather than putting pressure on himself.

The press conference comes after the release of a teaser trailer shot in Puerto Rico and set to his song BAILE INoLVIDABLE, which invited fans everywhere to tune in.

Bad Bunny announced his halftime headlining gig in September 2025 and previously appeared on the Super Bowl stage as a guest during Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’s 2020 performance.