Rebecca Ferguson gets real about becoming mom at 23 with an older partner

Rebecca Ferguson is dishing on how becoming a mom at the age of 23 with her older boyfriend changed her perspective on life.

The Mission Impossible actress sat down for an interview with Harper's Bazaar published February 4, for her new film Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.

During the conversation, she recalled her motherhood journey after welcoming son Isac with her first boyfriend Ludwig Hallberg, who was 22 years older than her.

“I was very young, but I started working at 15. I was thrown into the deep end of work, maturity and responsibility," Rebecca shared.

“I needed to earn my own money. I don’t want people to care for me. I don’t want someone to cover for me. You just make it work.”

Rebecca shared that she carried this mentally throughout her career, even when performing stunts on the Mission: Impossible set in 2018 while she was pregnant with daughter Saga.

"I would be fighting and then I'd run off and vom in a big bag somewhere, have a mint, then run back in," she recalled.

Being a mom, her kids are her priority and she does not stay away for work for more than three weeks at a time.

"That was my number one [priority]," Rebecca said.

The actress shares daughter Saga with her husband Rory St. Clair Gainer.