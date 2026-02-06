Rebecca Ferguson reveals ONE thing Tom Cruise brings to every set
Rebecca Ferguson made a rare comment on Tom Cruise's on set behavior
Rebecca Ferguson briefly gave insight into working with costar Tom Cruise on the Mission: Impossible franchise.
The 42-year-old actress sat down with Harper's Bazaar U.K. for the promotion of her new movie Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.
During the chat, Rebecca opened up about sharing screen with Tom Cruise on the action-packed spy movies, spilling the "purpose" the Hollywood heartthrob comes with on set.
"He’s a boy who just loves playing, and offers up a safe and professional set," Rebecca
"That’s a really good balance [of qualities] to make you want to try new things," she praised Tom.
Rebecca further shared that she started to do her own stunts after starring in the Mission: Impossible movies.
“I was scared of heights, but you always have someone to jump in and take over, which means you can push yourself a little bit more," she said. "Because at the last second you can always go, ‘Nope!’ ”
Back in 2024, Rebecca opened up about her exit from the franchise.
To speak very clearly — because I know a lot of people are sad about it, I’m sad about it — I had filmed three films. My [contract] was done. Selfishly, that’s a lot of time to make a Mission film. And unless you’re going to have a lot of screen time, that’s a lot of time sitting around waiting to film a huge movie that could take over a year to film," she said on the UnWrapped podcast.
-
Bad Bunny tears up while previewing his Super Bowl halftime show
-
Kanye West's old allegation against Kim Kardashian & Lewis Hamilton surfaced
-
SZA set to headline Fanatics’ Super Bowl 2026 party after Grammy win
-
Alan Ritchson looks for films where heroes reach to 'brink of death'
-
'Love Island's star Molly-Mae Hague, Tommy Fury are expecting baby no 2
-
Angelina Jolie sparks health concerns as Brad Pitt lawsuit refuses to end
-
'Bridgerton' star Luke Thompson addresses what sets season 4 apart
-
Rapper Eve opens up about sweet moments with son Wilde Wolf