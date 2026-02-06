Entertainment

Rebecca Ferguson reveals ONE thing Tom Cruise brings to every set

By Maliha Javed
February 06, 2026
Rebecca Ferguson briefly gave insight into working with costar Tom Cruise on the Mission: Impossible franchise.

The 42-year-old actress sat down with Harper's Bazaar U.K. for the promotion of her new movie Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.

During the chat, Rebecca opened up about sharing screen with Tom Cruise on the action-packed spy movies, spilling the "purpose" the Hollywood heartthrob comes with on set.

"He’s a boy who just loves playing, and offers up a safe and professional set," Rebecca

"That’s a really good balance [of qualities] to make you want to try new things," she praised Tom.

Rebecca further shared that she started to do her own stunts after starring in the Mission: Impossible movies.

“I was scared of heights, but you always have someone to jump in and take over, which means you can push yourself a little bit more," she said. "Because at the last second you can always go, ‘Nope!’ ”

Back in 2024, Rebecca opened up about her exit from the franchise.

To speak very clearly — because I know a lot of people are sad about it, I’m sad about it — I had filmed three films. My [contract] was done. Selfishly, that’s a lot of time to make a Mission film. And unless you’re going to have a lot of screen time, that’s a lot of time sitting around waiting to film a huge movie that could take over a year to film," she said on the UnWrapped podcast.