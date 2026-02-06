Rebecca Ferguson reveals one thing Tom Cruise brings to every set

Rebecca Ferguson briefly gave insight into working with costar Tom Cruise on the Mission: Impossible franchise.

The 42-year-old actress sat down with Harper's Bazaar U.K. for the promotion of her new movie Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.

During the chat, Rebecca opened up about sharing screen with Tom Cruise on the action-packed spy movies, spilling the "purpose" the Hollywood heartthrob comes with on set.

"He’s a boy who just loves playing, and offers up a safe and professional set," Rebecca

"That’s a really good balance [of qualities] to make you want to try new things," she praised Tom.

Rebecca further shared that she started to do her own stunts after starring in the Mission: Impossible movies.

“I was scared of heights, but you always have someone to jump in and take over, which means you can push yourself a little bit more," she said. "Because at the last second you can always go, ‘Nope!’ ”

Back in 2024, Rebecca opened up about her exit from the franchise.

To speak very clearly — because I know a lot of people are sad about it, I’m sad about it — I had filmed three films. My [contract] was done. Selfishly, that’s a lot of time to make a Mission film. And unless you’re going to have a lot of screen time, that’s a lot of time sitting around waiting to film a huge movie that could take over a year to film," she said on the UnWrapped podcast.