Teddi Mellencamp revisits terrifying Super Bowl moment before stage 4 cancer diagnosis

Teddi Mellencamp is looking back on her cancer battle as her "cancerversary" approaches.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum opened up about her intense health scare which started as a stage 2 melanoma in 2022 and metastasized to her brain and lungs, leading her to undergo emergency brain surgery last year.

Though Teddi announced last year that her cancer was gone, she is still considered stage 4 and taking immunotherapy.

"It is pretty crazy that my cancerversary is about a week away," Teddi told People. "I remember being at the Super Bowl working it with Tamra [Judge] and just having these burning headaches and just thinking, 'What is wrong with me?' And coming home the day after the Super Bowl and going into the hospital."

"It was affecting different lobes, so it was affecting my speech, my thought, everything. That's all slowly coming back. I'm just so grateful that I trusted my instinct and did go to the doctor that day," she continued.

The TV personality further shared that due to her intense treatment, she has been exhausted and showing her real self to her kids and family.

"There are some days that I'm completely exhausted from the immunotherapy. I've just been really honest with them, like, 'Mommy's not feeling great today, so I'm going to rest, but it has nothing to do with you guys. I love you so much. Come in here when you're ready and let's watch a show or spend time together, but I am going to take it easy today.'"