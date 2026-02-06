Teddi Mellencamp reflects 'Masked Singer' stint proved she can 'do anything' despite cancer

Teddi Mellencamp reflects 'Masked Singer' proved she can 'do anything' despite cancer

Teddi Mellemcamp is proud of her latest The Masked Singer stint.

During the new episode of singing show, it was revealed that the voice behind Calla Lily was Teddi.

Despite her cancer battle, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum took part in he show and left amazed by the experience.

“Doing the show meant a lot,” Teddi told with E! News. “Because it showed me that I could do it and can do anything I put my mind to.”

She went on to share, “I can get emotional just talking about it but being able to go there and do that and make it through and know that I can do that even in the position that I was then—it's really good.”

“Everybody on that show was so incredible. You felt so supported, so taken care of. There's just so much love on that show," she added

On the February 4 episode, she sang her father John Cougar Mellencamp’s 1982 hit Jack and Diane.

“‘You know, that was a lot better than I thought it was gonna be.’ I’m just glad I went out there and had some fun and got to sing one of my dad’s songs. Who gets to say that?” she noted.

When she looked back the episode, Teddi noticed a few improvement in her body made her emotional.

“I was really shaky,” Teddi explained. “You could see my hands kind of [shaking] during the show. Just being able to watch back and see the improvement that's happened since then.”