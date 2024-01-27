Meghan Markle bags 'lucrative deal' amid royal health issues

Meghan Markle is reportedly being offered to make her head-turning comeback in the spin-off of her popular legal drama Suits.
As per Express.co.uk, a senior production source revealed that the Duchess of Sussex is all set to make her debut as a director in the entertainment industry.
The report claimed that Meghan will be directing "at least one episode" of the TV series spin-off.
According to the report, the creators of the drama have been in talks with Meghan's talent agency WME.
The source shared, "This is shaping up to be one of the biggest TV deals of the year."
An insider further said, "Meghan is in a commanding position. They want to expand a successful franchise in which she has a ready-made fan base of millions worldwide. They want her back and they are prepared to pay what it takes to get her."
Interestingly, Meghan's former co-star Patrick J. Adams hinted at her return to the Suits spin-off at the Golden Globe Awards 2024.
In conversation with E! News, the 42-year-old actor showered praise on the Duchess of Sussex's acting skills and said, "We would be lucky to have her back in the industry."
Notably, the news of Meghan's possible comeback to the TV series came during the concerning health issues of King Charles and Princess Kate.
