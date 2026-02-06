Billie Eilish's brother backs singer following anti-ICE Grammys speech

Billie Eilish’s brother, Finneas O’Connell, has come out in defense of his sister amid backlash over her anti-ICE remarks at the 2026 Grammys Awards.

On Thursday, the 38-year-old musician took to his Threads handle to fire back at haters who criticized Billie's Grammys acceptance speech.

“Seeing a lot of very powerful old white men outraged about what my 24-year-old sister said during her acceptance speech,” Finneas wrote.

“We can literally see your names in the Epstein files,” added the Nobody Like You hitmaker.

For those unversed, the siblings won the Song Of The Year trophy for the hit Wildflower at the Grammy Awards, which took place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 1.

In her award acceptance speech, Billie criticized President Donald Trump's inhumane policies.

“I feel so honored every time I get to be in this room,” the songstress began her speech. “As grateful as I feel, I honestly don’t feel like I need to say anything but that no one is illegal on stolen land.

“Yeah, it’s just really hard to know what to say and what to do right now,” she added. “I feel really hopeful in this room, and I feel like we just need to keep fighting and speaking up and protesting, and our voices really do matter, and the people matter, and f–- ICE.”