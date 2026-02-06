Justin, Hailey Bieber 'ignore the noise' as marriage grows stronger

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's marriage is going strong as the couple is growing personally and professionally.

As per a recent report by People, the Rhode founder was side by side with the Baby hitmaker while he was working on his latest album SWAG.

“Hailey was with Justin through all of it, from rehearsals to studio time and Grammys week,” a source told the outlet.

“She’s been right there throughout and watched him build the album from the ground up," the insider continued.

Hailey was “so proud seeing his vision come to light onstage.”

The tattler insisted that Justin and the model are “in such a strong place right now.”

The 31-year-old singer “feels deeply supported.”

Another insider noted, "They were very excited to attend the Grammys together. It was a big deal to them. Hailey's always so proud of Justin and incredibly supportive. She'll be at Coachella too. She loves watching him perform."

"They're doing great as a couple. They really just ignore the noise and focus on their own lives. Their day-to-day life is pretty simple. They work and then spend as much family time as possible. They're great parents. Jack is the cutest, happiest little boy."

This came after Hailey posted a sweet snap with Justin on her Instagram following their 2026 Grammys attendance.

Justin can be seen sporting jeans, sneakers and a hoodie left open to show his tattooed chest.

While Hailey donned a beaded, backless mini dress.

“That’s my baby,” she wrote under the picture.