Why Lady Gaga urges people to 'show up' for 'neighbors'?

Why Lady Gaga says loving your 'neighbors' matters? 'There's a lot of pain'

Lady Gaga has advised people to "show up" for their "neighbors" with love and "kindness."

The Grammy winning artist covered a Super Bowl ad for Redfin and Rocket with her own spin on the theme song for Mister Rogers' Neighborhood. The ad will air during Super Bowl LX.

In an email interview with People, the 39-year-old singer opened up about the song and recalled one of her "earliest memories as a kid."

"I am an Italian American girl who grew up in a neighborhood full of every kind of person you could imagine, and I think that's where I first learned that belonging doesn't mean everyone looks like you or lives like you. It means people show up for each other."

"Looking out for your neighbors," is something, Gaga said, "I carry with me everywhere. It's the foundation of everything I believe about kindness."

"When people are feeling scared and uncertain, they sometimes forget how powerful a single act of kindness can be."

This is what became the basis of her Born This Way Foundation, which she built with her mom.

"It takes courage to look at someone who's different from you and say, I see you, and you matter."

Gaga went on to say, "There's a lot of pain" in the United States right now. "There are communities who are being targeted, families who feel invisible, young people who feel hopeless. People are hurting."

"And the answer to that hurt has to be love. It has to be showing up for your neighbors, especially the ones who feel most alone. That's what Mister Rogers taught us."

She added, "Kindness is a free currency from a well that will never dry up, and I truly believe one of the most radical things any of us can do right now is choose it — every single day. As much as we can."