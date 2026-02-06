Major figure slams Bad Bunny ahead of Super Bowl halftime show

Karoline Leavitt on Bad Bunny: 'Trump will prefer Kid Rock'

Bad Bunny is set to headline the Super Bowl halftime show for the first time. However, when he was announced as a performer at the mega-event, he received a mixed response.



In light of this, Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, shares that President Donald Trump will watch the TPUSA show over the Monaco hitmaker's performance in Santa Clara, California.

"I think the president would much prefer a Kid Rock performance over Bad Bunny. I must say that," she suggests during the press briefing.

TPUSA or Turning Point USA, a conservative organization, is holding a parallel of what they describe as an "All-American" halftime on Sunday, which the musician Kid Rock will headline.

A section of conservative circles baulked at Bunny's supposedly "woke" views. However, Roger Goodell, the NFL commissioner, is all in for the Latin singer to shine on the mega stage.

In a press conference, he says, "Listen, Bad Bunny is, and I think that was demonstrated last night, one of the great artists in the world, and that’s one of the reasons we chose him."

Goodell doubles down on the halftime show as a platform for fostering unity, "But the other reason is he understood the platform he was on."

"And this platform is used to unite people and to be able to bring people together with their creativity, with their talents and to be able to use this moment to do that. And I think artists in the past have done that."

Bunny will perform at the Super Bowl LX halftime show this Sunday.