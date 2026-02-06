Kanye West's old allegation against Kim Kardashian & Lewis Hamilton surfaced

Ye previously accused Kim Kardashian of flirting with Lewis Hamilton

As dating rumours about Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are raging, Kanye West has reportedly had a hunch about the two in the past.

According to an insider, Ye accused his then-wife of flirting with the F1 racer. It is worth noting that the ex-couple had been friends with him.

“It was so awkward as when they were together, Kanye would always fly into jealous rages and accuse Kim of flirting with Lewis,” a source tells The Sun.

Insiders dismiss the allegation, claiming it stemmed from the Donda hitmaker's erratic behaviour.

“She wasn’t – of course – but Kanye was always so erratic that if Kim was even friendly with someone, he’d accuse her of something."

Given Ye's past allegation, Kardashian, reports say, is taking a cautious approach to her rumoured romance with Hamilton.

“They are concerned about what Kanye would think about this, since he was friends with Lewis in the past," the insider tells the Daily Mail.

West previously had a public spat with her ex-wife's ex-boyfriend, Pete Davidson. Sources say the Skims mogul does not want a repeat of this incident.

“They both know that this could trigger Kanye in so many ways, so that is another reason that they are using kid gloves with this hookup and currently not making it any more than just fun," the source shares.

Insiders say Kardashian has already been navigating what she previously described as a challenging co-parenting relationship with West, so she is wary of not provoking him.

"Granted, Kim obviously has to live for herself now and her own needs, but she doesn’t want to make this look like she is poking the bear," the source concludes.