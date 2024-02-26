Concerns for Kate Middleton grow after royal fans make 'bizarre' finding

Kate Middleton underwent abdominal surgery and is currently recovery

The public’s concern for Kate Middleton's health has gone up a notch after noting the palace's prolonged silence.

This was noted with protocol surrounding King Charles' own health crisis, which intially saw the monarch undergo a procedure to address prostate enlargement that later emerged to be cancer.

While monarch actively addressed the British public with updates over his health and appreciation for well wishes, through posts on social media, the same cannot be said for Princess Kate.

Notably, news over the Princess of Wales’ health remained unknown, with it being understood that she went through abdominal surgery and will return to public duty after Easter, and with continuous silence, royal watchers believe that there is more to what meets the eye.

Fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, voiced their concerns and drew comparisons to King Charles and Kate's approach to giving the public updates on their health.

"Charles following all the royal protocol for a royal family member who is ill makes it all the more glaring that Catherine is not," they tweeted.

Many opined that Kate's health condition may be worse that anticipated, hence the firm's approach to remain mum.

"Why is there still no picture of her at all? A single staged PR shot, even one taken by family? One photo would quell the rumors. This is bizarre," one user noted.

"Not even a picture, as in 'I am ok, thanks for the Well wishes,'" a second commented.



Backing up this stance, a second noted that Prince William's wife should not require such a long recovery.

"Abdominal surgery can't be a reason for a total comm. black out," they noted.