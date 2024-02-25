Prince William takes big step to protect Princess Kate from Harry's tactics

Prince William would not allow Prince Harry to reunite with the royal family amid Princess Kate's recovery from her serious abdominal surgery.

For the unversed, there were reports that the Duke of Sussex has expressed his desire to help his ailing father King Charles with royal commitments.

However, a royal expert Helena Chard recently told Fox News that the Prince of Wales will not allow his estranged brother to cause any more trouble to his family during their hour of need.

The expert said, "Prince William is also hugely protective of [his wife] Catherine, the Princess of Wales, and will not let anything interfere with her recuperation."



It is pertinent to mention here that, the mother-of-three is presently recovering from her medical procedure at her home in Windsor.

Speaking of the former working royal's alleged plans to reunite with his family in the UK, Helena shared, "I don't believe Prince Harry is truly interested in supporting the British royal family, but his currency is the royal family."

She added, "It's in his interest to keep associated with them. The British monarchy continues to represent continuity, stability and pride."

"I feel Prince Harry must redeem himself in the eyes of the royal family and the public if he hopes for true reconciliation," the royal expert further said.