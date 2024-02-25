Kate Middleton's family steps up to help Prince William amid royal's health battle

Prince William entrusts kids to Kate Middleton's parents amid royal health battle

Prince William is leaning on Kate Middleton’s family to help him take care of his wife in the best way he can.

Speaking to GB News, royal commentator Victoria Arbiter revealed the Princess of Wales got quite a strong unit to support her as she recovers from a major abdominal surgery, including the Prince of Wales, their three kids, two siblings, Pippa and James, and her parents, Carole and Michael.

She said: "The Middleton Family share an incredibly tight bond and they’re known to rally around each other when times are tough.

"In this instance, they’re no doubt doing everything they can to help Prince William take care of the children and ensure they remain happy and worry-free.

"It will have been unsettling knowing their mum is in hospital but there’s comfort in having family close at hand."

Royal historian Marlene Koenig agreed with Victoria’s sentiments noting, Kate’s parents are “ready to pitch” as the future Queen recuperates.

The senior royal underwent abdominal surgery at London Clinic in Marylebone last month and spend a fortnight at the hospital before traveling to their Windsor estate to continue her recovery.

She is not expected to resume her royal duties until after Easter, according to an official statement by Kensington Palace released at the time of surgery.