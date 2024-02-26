Prince Harry sends shockwaves to Netflix with bold move

Prince Harry made a surprising move as his multi-million-dollar deal with Netflix hangs by a balance.

While Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are bound by a five-year contract with the streaming giant, the Duke of Sussex’s Invictus Games documentary was dropped on Hulu, a rival network of Netflix.

Read More: Meghan Markle’s manager scrambling for backup as Netflix deal slips away



The documentary, titled Prince Harry’s Mission: Life, Family and the Invictus Games, is based on interviews given by the royal to ABC News at the Winter Invictus Games’ One Year to Go event in Whistler, Canada.

In the interview, the Duke discussed his dad’s health, family life and even possibly acquiring an American citizenship.

It is unclear if the decision to release the interview on the rival platform was approved by Netflix or not. However, according to a report by The Mail, the show airing on Hulu has come as a shock to those at Netflix.

Meanwhile, whether Netflix will be renewing the Sussexes’ contract remains to be seen especially after this stunt.

Read More: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle forced to ‘shut down’ Archewell company?



Moreover, a senior TV news producer told the Mail Online that Harry must have known about the interview because he would have been required to sign a release form in order for ABC to make it into a documentary for Hulu.