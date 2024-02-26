Holly Willoughby’s ‘Dancing on Ice’ gig faces ‘uncertain future’

Holly Willoughby’s hosting gig might be in peril just a month later TV return.

Dancing on Ice, which is hosted by Willoughby alongside Stephen Mulhern, may have its judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean hanging up their skates.

With the show rating dwindling from previous years, the show’s future seem unclear at this point.

“Dancing on Ice faces an uncertain future,” a source told The Mirror. “The ratings are low for a big weekend show and without Torvill and Dean putting in their performances this could be the end of the road.”

Read More: Holly Willoughby teams up with ‘This Morning’ Ryan Clark for new feature

The insider added that is “an incredibly expensive show to make. It only works if it gets a big audience.”

Torvill and Dean previously insisted that they will return as judges to in 2025 but it is believed that this might be their last run as judges. The pair marked the 40th anniversary of their stunning win at the Winter Olympics in Sarajevo by announcing their retirement from performing together.

Read More: Holly Willoughby loses major presenting job two weeks before TV return

If the judges were to bow out, the ratings might drop further from 2.9 million, which is the lowest yet from a show that used to get 12 million from each episode.

Apart from paying salaries to Willoughby and Mulhern and the four judges, the show also has to pay six-figure sums to the 12 celebrity contestants. Hence, it is important that the show ratings are maintained at a higher number in order to continue.