Holly Willoughby loses major presenting job two weeks before TV return

Holly Willoughby received a big blow ahead of her TV return as her new show was axed just after one season.

Willoughby was a cohost, alongside Lee Mack, who hosted BBC show Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof. The show saw eight celebrities embark on an adventure after gruelling training under Hof.

After airing eight episodes in the first season, the network confirmed that the show will not be renewed for a second one.

The news comes three months after Willoughby’s shock exit from This Morning, which she co-hosted for 14 years, after an alleged kidnap and murder plot hatched against her.

The former This Morning presenter, 42, is set mark her return to TV with co-hosting gig alongside Stephen Mulhern in the reality show, Dancing On Ice, as the series kicks off on January 14, according to MailOnline.

An insider told The Sun that the news “caps off … an extremely difficult year for Holly, which has seen her drastically reassess her life and career.”

“Having Freeze the Fear axed reduces her options and leaves a question mark over where she goes next after leaving her biggest gig as co-host of This Morning,” the source added.

“It’s also disappointing for her husband Dan, who runs the production company Hungry Bear that made the show.”