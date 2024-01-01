Holly Willoughby gears up for 'NEW YEAR’ surprise career move

Holly Willoughby has received lucrative offers from broadcasting executives after her career hiatus

Radio executives are reportedly making substantial offers to Holly Willoughby, hoping to secure her for their stations.

The 42-year-old TV presenter left her role as the host of This Morning in October following an alleged kidnap and murder plot.

As she prepares to host ITV's Dancing On Ice this month, the BBC is said to be at the forefront, aiming to sign her for a radio position.

A source told The Sun: 'Radio 2 and Global are both keen on getting Holly on their books.

'After she quit This Morning, she has more time on her hands and a weekly radio gig could be the perfect fit.

'Claudia Winkleman stepped down from her weekly slot on Radio 2 and the BBC would love to see if Holly would consider it.

'Global is also keen to see if she’d work with them, especially after Amanda Holden proved to be such a hit for them on Heart and Kate Garraway on Smooth Radio.

'There have been a number of approaches to Holly which she can weigh up whenever she is ready.'

It comes after it was reported Holly is set to address her three-month TV absence when she returns to Dancing On Ice this month.

Holly will host the ITV skating show alongside Stephen Mulhern, MailOnline exclusively last week.

The series kicks off on January 14, almost three months after she learned of an alleged plot to kidnap and murder her.