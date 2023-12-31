Holly Willoughby to dish on TV hiatus during ‘Dancing On Ice’ opening speech

Holly Willouhgby will be lifting the lid on her three-month TV absence once she returns to host reality show, Dancing On Ice.

The former This Morning presenter, 42, is set to cohost the skating show Stephen Mulhern as the series kicks off on January 14, according to MailOnline.

Willoughby announced her exit, after 14 years hosting the show in October, five months after her co-presenter Phillip Schofield agreed to step down from ITV’s show after more than 20 years.

“Holly is really looking forward to putting 2023 behind her and focusing on a fresh, positive start to a new year,” an insider told The Sun.

“She is considering a very brief comment at the top of the opening show, along the lines of, ‘It’s good to be back,’ or ‘Thanks for your support’, drawing a firm line under her hiatus and marking the beginning of a new optimistic term.”

Willoughby’s shock exit came after her security was in jeopardy following an alleged kidnap and murder plot by 36-year-old Gavin Plumb. He has since denied the charges.

The insider noted that Willoughby “absolutely loves” Dancing On Ice and its team and she is “really excited” about her return after the incident shook her.

“She loves the team and has a great rapport with her friend Stephen Mulhern, as well as all the judges on the show,” they said. “They always have fun and that’s what she is really excited about.”