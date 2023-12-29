Holly Willoughby secures Dancing On Ice deal with SPECIAL CONDITIONS

Holly has inked a one-year rolling contract with the option to take a more extended break next year if desired

Holly Willoughby is back with certain conditions.

Amid her return to Dancing On Ice, the veteran jolly TV host has reportedly been offered increased security measures.

The 42-year-old presenter is set to co-host the ITV skating show with Stephen Mulhern, as exclusively revealed by MailOnline.

Scheduled to commence on January 14, the series comes nearly three months after Holly became aware of an alleged plot to kidnap and murder her.

Dancing On Ice producers are said to have extended heightened security measures to Holly, aiming to ensure her complete sense of 'security' during the show, as reported by The Sun.

The 42-year-old presenter is set to co-host the ITV skating show with Stephen Mulhern

According to the publication, Holly has inked a one-year rolling contract with the option to take a more extended break next year if desired.

A source told The Sun: 'Bosses have been working hard to ensure she feels completely secure, trying not to put any pressure on all while making sure she knows they are ready to support her every step of the way.'

Last week, a source said: 'Holly is the star of the show. There has been discussion about a plan to increase all security on set so she feels safe.'