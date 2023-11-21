Former This Morning host makes ‘alarming’ confessions about Holly Willoughby's exit

Judy Finnigan co-hosted This Morning with her husband Richard Madeley for 13 years

A former This Morning star has criticized the ITV show, stating that she would never make a return, not even to promote her own book.

She also described Holly Willoughby's departure as an 'extraordinary disaster' and expressed her inability to 'understand why [Phillip Schofield] had to go.'

Judy Finnigan, 75, who co-hosted This Morning with her husband Richard Madeley for 13 years, declared that she has no intention of appearing on the program again and has no plans to watch it either.

Speaking to Saga Magazine, she clarified, 'This isn't a protest. It's just a very different show than it was when we were doing it. We'd interview people about books, and you felt like there was some real interest there. I'm not sure there would be now.'

The presenter, who helmed the prime-time show from 1988 until 2001, pointed out that there has been much discussion about the show's inability to work due to the deteriorating relationship between Phillip and Holly.

She expressed confusion over the 'unhealthy obsession' with their friendship and suggested that the show could only thrive if the pair were close.