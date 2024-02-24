Holly Willoughby teams up with ‘This Morning’ Ryan Clark for new feature

Holly Willoughby may have left This Morning, but her connection to the show hasn’t ended.
Willoughby teamed up with Rylan Clark, another former host of the morning show, for a new series of Ant n Dec’s popular ITV show, Saturday Night Takeaway.
Clark, who had worked with Willoughby previously on various stints together, had been teasing a collaboration for quite some time. Earlier in February, he told The Sun, “All I can say is me and Holly have done something and you’ll find out what it is very soon!”
He also posted a selfie of them together, cryptically writing “Coming Soon” in the caption.
It has now been revealed that the two will feature in their long-running I'm A Celebrity... Get Out Of My Ear prank feature, by forcing Ant, 48 and Dec, 48 into embarrassing situations.
However, there will be more guests apart from Willoughby and Clark, including Cheryl, Simon Cowell, Davina McCall, and Amanda Holden and former Strictly star Oti Mabuse.
The new and final series of the show will be a farewell to the longtime hosts, Ant and Dec, and it will be kicking off on Saturday, February 24.
Read More: Holly Willoughby finds ‘silver lining’ following ‘disappointing’ career blow
Willoughby’s appearance comes four months after she exited her morning show on ITV following an alleged kidnap and murder plot hatched against her.
However, she made her TV return in January with hosting gig on Dancing on Ice.
‘Stranger Things’ Cocreator Ross Duffer was married to Leigh Janiak for nine years
Brooklyn Beckham, who is married to Nicola Peltz Beckham wants to be a ‘young dad’
John Cena opens up on the role of his agency in taking up new projects for the actor
Vin Diesel has been lead in ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise for 23 years, through 12 films
Blake Lively talks about ‘working hard’ to stick by one ‘rule’ in marriage with Ryan Reynolds
Aide escorting Royal Family on Christmas Day to assume private role