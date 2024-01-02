Holly Willoughby finds ‘silver lining’ following ‘disappointing’ career blow

All is not lost for Holly Willoughby, who was recently lost her hosting job at the BBC show, Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof.
The show’s cancellation, after airing just one season, was confirmed by a BBC spokesperson, who said that there are “immediate plans for another series of Freeze the Fear” on the network.
The news comes three months after Willoughby’s shock exit from This Morning, which she co-hosted for 14 years, after an alleged kidnap and murder plot hatched against her. She was meant to make her TV comeback is less than two weeks at ITV’s skating show, Dancing on Ice.
While this was a disappointing loss for the Willoughby and her husband Daniel Baldwin, whose production company was behind the show, they will be having a silver lining with another gig.
“Having Freeze the Fear axed reduces her options and leaves a question mark over where she goes next after leaving her biggest gig as co-host of This Morning,” an insider told The Sun.
“But they’ll be consoled with the fact that this month they’ll be delivering Michael McIntyre’s Big Show and Gladiators for BBC One.”
The source also noted that this cancellation “caps off … an extremely difficult year for Holly, which has seen her drastically reassess her life and career.”
Moreover, Willoughby’s hosting gig on Dancing On Ice is still on.
