Kate, William shake-up King Charles’ succession plans in favour of kids

Prince William and Kate Middleton to take stand for kids amid King Charles’ succession plans

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s kids are ought to go through a towering change in their dynamics in the wake of King Charles’ succession plans.



Royal author Tom Quinn recently told The Mirror that the 75-year-old monarch has begun working on his succession plans which will see Prince William taking the throne and his eldest son Prince George assuming the role of King-in-waiting.

Though they are likely to receive new titles once the Prince of Wales succeeds to the throne, lives for William and Kate’s second and third born Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will mostly remain the same.

Speaking to the Daily Express, royal expert Kinsey Schofield previously affirmed the Waleses will break away from the tradition of disproportionate treatment of the spares to avoid brewing of resentment within them.

“There’s this heir and spare dynamic that we have been talking about for the last few years, in which the spare typically is so completely lost and they fall into trouble,” she said.

“I don’t think that it’s going to happen to Prince William’s children. I believe that this is where they’re going to break the cycle. I think that they’re going to stop with the spare talk and I think the ‘necessity’ for a spare ends now,” the ToDiForDaily founder continued.

“[They] will be encouraged to find their purpose and pursue those things, and it not really being about waiting to see if something happens to the heir.”

“William, Kate and the children are so important now and will become more important under Charles.

“They are the future of the monarchy and we will continue to see them more and more,” Schofield added.