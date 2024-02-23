Prince William dealt major blow amid King Charles new succession plan

Prince William loses a 'title' amid King's planning about his new royal role

Prince William, hair to the British throne, has received a fresh blow from his estranged brother Prince Harry amid King Charles's new succession plan.

The Duke of Sussex left the Prince of Wales in surprise by wining a new title after his reconciliation offer to his dad King Charles, who's said to be planning about the future of his two feuding sons.

Prince Harry emerged the most “attractive” royal in Google searches as he received 107,920 clicks in the category, according to GB News.



William also got second position in the list of "top royals in the world". As per results, gathered by Slingo, Prince Mateen of Brunei led with a score of 8.95 followed by the Prince of Wales at 8.92.

Out of the 10 highest ranked top royals in the world seven are from the UK: Prince William, Prince Harry, King Charles III, Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips, Princess Kate and Princess Anne.



In 2023, Prince William was the most searched for royal with more than 17 million searches between November 2022 and October 2023, according to the Slingo study.

The current monarch of the UK, Charles III ranked the 4th top royal in the world underneath both of his sons. The only two other countries represented on the top 10 list were Monaco and Jordan with Princess Charlene Wittstock ranking 5th and Princess Haya coming in 8th place.

The 75-year-old monarch, who's battling cancer, is believed to have led to the planning which centres around his son Prince William, according to royal expert and author Tom Quinn.

Speaking to The Mirror, Tom said the Prince of Wales is "at the heart of the succession planning", but "no one trusts Harry".

