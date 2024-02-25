King Charles’ emergency plans ‘do not include’ Prince Harry

Prince Harry has shown that he may be willing to put the past behind him as rushed to visit his cancer-stricken King Charles personally phoned him about his diagnosis.



The Duke of Sussex had met his father amid their years-long feud for the first time, albeit in a 30-minute meeting.

Following the meeting, Prince Harry appeared for an interview with Good Morning America in which he mentioned that many of his work commitments will take him back to the UK or through the UK, adding that he will try and “spend as much time as I can with my family.”

Many speculated that the Duke may have offered to help out with some royal duties while King Charles gets his treatment and Kate Middleton recovers from her ‘planned abdominal surgery.’

According to a report in The Times, that Harry has a desire to mend relations with the royals and “it is understood that Harry wants to make an offer to make a limited return to royal duties.”

However, a friend of Prince William’s told Vanity Fair, that it is highly unlikely that the Prince of Wales would have his estranged brother back in the royal fold.

“The idea of Harry coming back to the UK to carry out engagements on behalf of the King is highly, highly unlikely,” a well-placed source told Vanity Fair.

“There is a carefully mapped out contingency plan in place if the king is unable to carry out public-facing engagements over the coming months, and none of these involve Prince Harry.”