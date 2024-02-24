Real reason behind Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn's breakup revealed

The real reason behind Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's shocking split was seemingly guessed by the musician's fans.

The global music icon recently performed a mashup of her three all-time popular songs during the Melbourne Eras Tour show.

During the acoustic set, Swift sang Getaway Car from her album Reputation, August from Folklore and The Other Side of the Door from Fearless.

As the videos from her houseful concert went viral online, Swifties were quick to say that the singer hinted at being cheated on during Alwyn's romance.

One fan wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), "so Getaway Car is from the perspective of the cheater, august is from the perspective of the other woman, and The Other Side of the Door is from the perspective of the woman who was cheated on????????"

"A mashup of GETAWAY CAR, AUGUST, TOSOTD?????? like ???? do you all understand?!? the implications??? the bridges that these songs have???" another fan chimed in.

For the unversed, the global music icon and the English actor dated for six years before calling it quits in April 2023.

Presently, Swift has been romantically involved with NFL athlete Travis Kelce since September 2023.