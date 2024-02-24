Taylor Swift gives sweet shoutout to 'brilliant' Sabrina Carpenter: Watch

File Footage

Taylor Swift gave a sweet shoutout to her pal Sabrina Carpenter during her Eras Tour second show in Sydney, Australia.



The global music icon asked her 81,000 fans, presented at Accor Stadium on Saturday night, to give a huge round of applause to "brilliant & beautiful, Sabrina."

In a video clip shared by a fan on X (formerly known as Twitter), "I texted Sabrina & said ‘How are they out there?’ & her response was extremely lit, & amazing."

Swift added. "So will you please, since she said such nice things about you tonight, give it up again for the brilliant & beautiful, Sabrina Carpenter!"

During the same night, Sabrina also fulfilled her childhood dream as she sang alongside the Lover singer in a full-circle moment.



Taking to Instagram, the Feather singer shared a few memorable moments from the concert and penned a heartfelt note for "dearly Taylor."

She wrote, "9 year old Sabrina singing white horse would never see this s*** coming! I love you so so so dearly Taylor. Always have always will."

"Thank you Sydney for making me feel so welcome!! See you tonight."

