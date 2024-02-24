King Charles, Prince William, Camilla, Kate win big against Harry

Prince Harry's memoir Spare isn’t 'sworn testimony or proof'

Prince Harry is in hot water as he seemingly lost his war against the royal family as his claims in his own memoir 'Spare' have failed to prove their authenticity in the US court.

John Bardo, a lawyer for the DHS, told the court that "the book isn’t sworn testimony or proof" that the Duke of Sussex did in fact take drugs, saying: "Something in a book doesn’t necessarily make it true."

He made the claims during the hearing at E Barrett Prettyman Courthouse on Friday as a DC court began hearing a case on whether to compel the US government to release Duke of Sussex’s visa application.

The Duke of Sussex sparked controversy when admitting to taking cocaine, marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms in his autobiography.

They contend that the Duke’s past drug use should have disqualified him from entering the United States under federal law and that releasing his application is of “immense public interest”.



Nile Gardiner, director of the Heritage Foundation’s Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom, said the suggestion the Duke had fabricated his drug taking was a “ridiculous argument”.



Harry, in Spare, made sensational claims and accusations about the royal family.



About King Charles and Camilla

Harry claimed in his memoir, which was published in January 2023, Charles 'did not hug Harry' when Diana died.

Harry accused Camilla of leaking stories about the royal family to the media to bolster her image. He added she had 'sacrificed him' in order to improve her reputation, and accused other palace sources of briefing the press about his wife Meghan.

In Spare, he wrote of Camilla: 'I have complex feelings about gaining a step-parent who I thought had recently sacrificed me on her personal PR altar.'



Harry also said that he and his brother William had 'begged' their father not to marry Camilla because they feared she would become their 'wicked stepmother'.

In another blow, Harry described Camilla as 'dangerous' and a 'villain' who left 'bodies in the street' in her desire to change the public's perception of her.

About William and Kate

Harry, in Spare, wrote his brother grabbed his collar, ripped his necklace and knocked him to the floor at his London cottage. The book sets out an argument between the pair, which Harry claims was sparked by comments made by William about Meghan.

Harry added that his brother was critical of Meghan with William describing her as "difficult", "rude" and "abrasive".

The memoir also claims William and Princess Kate laughed when Harry returned home dressed in a Nazi uniform before a fancy dress party in 2005, blaming teh prince and Princess of Wales for his decision to wear the costume.

Harry also claimed that he was 17 when he lost his virginity to an older woman in a field behind a pub. The Duke even claimed to kill 25 fighters in Afghanistan and made several other revelations in the book.